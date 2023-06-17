Indulge in the exquisite luxury of this stunning summer retreat! Prepare to be captivated by the seamless integration of the open floor plan, seamlessly merging the living room, dining room, and kitchen adorned with a grand, oversized island. Entertaining family and friends will be an effortless delight in this refined haven. Immerse yourself in the soothing ambience created by the refined interior palette, showcasing the finest hardwood and tiled floors.This opulent residence offers an abundance of space with four lavish bedrooms and four elegantly appointed baths, ensuring everyone's comfort and privacy. On chilly evenings, unwind by the enchanting gas fireplace, creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere. For a refreshing rinse after a day at the beach, indulge in the convenience of the outdoor shower.The allure of this magnificent property extends beyond its walls. Boasting a two-car driveway, this remarkable abode is conveniently located in close proximity to the marina. Embrace the endless possibilities that the vibrant city of Margate has to offer. Allow yourself to be enchanted by the unparalleled opulence and experience the epitome of refined living! Don't miss your chance to own such a fabulous property, make your appointment today!