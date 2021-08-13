4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,499,000

CHARMING RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH PARKWAY HOME!! Fabulous renovations with the warmth and charm of yesterday. Loads of living space on the first floor which features new flooring throughout, a new kitchen offering a center island, new cabinetry, beautiful backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, a generous dining area, open living room and sun room with double sided brick fireplace, powder room, and a bonus den with wet bar!! All new fixtures and freshly painted. Upstairs you will find a huge MASTER SUITE with private deck, 3 RENOVATED FULL BATHS, and 3 more bedrooms! Attic and full basement perfect for all your storage needs. Exterior features include a spacious patio, outdoor shower, parking for 3 cars, new paint, and lovely new awnings!! Situated on one of the most beautiful streets in the prestigious parkway section of Margate and just 3.5 blocks to the beach! A wonderful beach home or perfect for year round living! Call today to see this beauty!!