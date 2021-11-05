In the heart of Margate, this exquisite 4-bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home was constructed in 2009. This home is just 2.5 blocks to the beach and a short walk to the best of Margate’s local eateries and shops. Enjoy morning coffee or entertain on the oversized front porch with ample seating area. As you enter through the front door you will be amazed at the wide-open living area featuring a gas log fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, and 11-foot-high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen is beautifully designed with granite countertops, a large center island with seating for 4, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. There is a large laundry room conveniently located off the living area with a wash basin, built in hanging rack, and storage cabinets. Next to the laundry room is a gorgeous powder room at the base of the stairs. Completing the first floor is the main master suite with an impeccably finished bathroom with double vanity and walk in closet with custom built in shelving. Moving to the second floor, there is a dedicated office space perfectly tucked away at the top of the stairs along with two more large bedrooms and another full bathroom. The 2nd floor also boasts an additional master suite full of light with vaulted ceilings, a private balcony and walk in closet. The exterior highlights a large driveway with space for 3 cars and an attached one car garage. Don't miss out on this perfect shore home...
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
Those blocks need it the most, according to Mayor Pete Byron, but he expects the project to be the first in a series of Boardwalk renovations …
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared victory Tuesday night, claiming his fifth election victory in less than two years.
TRENTON — New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent lit…
Things to know today ... election edition: Youngkin's big win in Virginia; a tight race in N.J.; measure to replace police rejected in Minneapolis. Full coverage here.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE