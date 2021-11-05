4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,495,000

In the heart of Margate, this exquisite 4-bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home was constructed in 2009. This home is just 2.5 blocks to the beach and a short walk to the best of Margate’s local eateries and shops. Enjoy morning coffee or entertain on the oversized front porch with ample seating area. As you enter through the front door you will be amazed at the wide-open living area featuring a gas log fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, and 11-foot-high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen is beautifully designed with granite countertops, a large center island with seating for 4, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. There is a large laundry room conveniently located off the living area with a wash basin, built in hanging rack, and storage cabinets. Next to the laundry room is a gorgeous powder room at the base of the stairs. Completing the first floor is the main master suite with an impeccably finished bathroom with double vanity and walk in closet with custom built in shelving. Moving to the second floor, there is a dedicated office space perfectly tucked away at the top of the stairs along with two more large bedrooms and another full bathroom. The 2nd floor also boasts an additional master suite full of light with vaulted ceilings, a private balcony and walk in closet. The exterior highlights a large driveway with space for 3 cars and an attached one car garage. Don't miss out on this perfect shore home...