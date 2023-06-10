Better than new, luxury construction located in Margate's very desirable Down Beach Section, featuring elevation 14 design. Exterior features include, double tier, oversized entertaining sun drenched decks, fully maintenance free exterior w stunning stone accents. Multi-car garage w incredible storage area & large rear yard entertaining space. Interior features include-inviting foyer/den w custom millwork & ceramic tile floor. Main level highlights, custom millwork pkg, wide plank engineered flooring & lots of windows, creating an abundance of natural light., The chefs kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, complete w built in pantry w full extension drawers, upgraded app pkg, quartz countertops & breakfast bar accommodating 4 comfortably. The adjacent dining room seats 6 & offers access through a double slider to the rear entertaining space. The main living area is large enough to entertain family & friends & also leads to a large deck. A full sized laundry room, bedroom & custom bathroom round out the level. Penthouse level features, 2 large guest bedrooms w ample closet space & custom ceiling fans. The primary suite is large & impressive, featuring, private deck, soaring ceilings, incredible oversized walk in closet w the luxurious primary bathroom, featuring double bowl designer vanities w make up counter, wall to wall mirror & large walk-in shower boasting built in bench, Niche & frameless glass doors.