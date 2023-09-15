LUXURY AND MORE LUXURY IN THIS MAGNIFICENT HOME!! OPEN FLOOR PLAN FROM CATHEDRAL CEILINGS TO OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BAY VIEWS. AS YOU OPEN THE DOOR, THE DOWNSTAIRS FLOORING IS CANADIAN HARD MAPLE BY LUAZON AND INSTALLED IN 2022, THE OPEN KITCHEN LOOKS OUT TO THE BAY. THE UNPAVED STREET BEHIND HOME LEAVES A QUIET FENCED GARDEN AND PORCH AND DECK FOR RELAXING SUNSETS. THE MASTER BATHROOM WAS REDONE WITH TOP OF THE LINE ACCENTS IN 2022. THE MASTER BEDROOM OVERLOOKS THE BAY AREA. THE PROPERTY INCLUDES A COMMUNITY POOL FOR A LOW HOA WITH A LIFEGUARD ALL SUMMER LONG. THE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND STUDY CREATE INDIVIDUAL PLACES TO RELAX BESIDES THE SIX SEAT EAT IN KITCHEN AND GREAT ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPSTAIRS BOOSTS FOUR BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS. DUAL ZOME AIR AND IRRIGATION OUTSIDE MAKE THE HOME HAVE EASY MAINTENANCE. ANDERSON WINDOWS THROUGHOUT WITH PARTIAL ATTIC AND TWO CAR GARAGE.