4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,390,000

This Home is Unique as you can find. Beautiful Neighborhood. Heated Indoor Pool and Separate Sauna. Incredible Back Patio for Big Barbecues. Four Beds, 3 1/2 Baths. Two Large Living Areas and Large Dining Room with Fireplace. Brand New Kitchen. All New Appliances. All New Floors and Separate Playroom with Barn Door. Upstairs has attic that can be Two more Rooms (Plans Available). Hot Tub on Deck off Master Bedroom. Fabulous Sunsets Over Lagoon. Circular Driveway, Plus Large Garage. Outdoor Enclosed Shower. Perfect For Large Families. Great Price Reduction. Bring all Offers.