 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,350,000

LIKE BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON A HUGE CORNER LOT ON WIDE DESIRABLE STREET! This well maintained turn-key ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths home is completely redone with all high end finished! With an all NEW DREAM eat-in kitchen with all custom cabinetry and all high ends stainless steel appliances including a beverage center! An expansive family room with a custom built in bar, built-in fireplace, and a formal living room with a large sitting area with a second built in fireplace! The first floor also features a large gym area, surround sound throughout the entire floor. The second floor offers the master suite and 3 additional bedrooms. The master suite just recently redone . A fabulous front porch to sit and relax on those warm summer nights. A driveway that offers 3+ parking, outdoor shower, large patio with built in grill, brand new fence, and the list goes on! All new heat/ air upstairs, all new duct work, newer hot water heater! THE PERFECT YEAR ROUND HOME! Call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News