4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,350,000

LIKE BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON A HUGE CORNER LOT ON WIDE DESIRABLE STREET! This well maintained turn-key ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths home is completely redone with all high end finished! With an all NEW DREAM eat-in kitchen with all custom cabinetry and all high ends stainless steel appliances including a beverage center! An expansive family room with a custom built in bar, built-in fireplace, and a formal living room with a large sitting area with a second built in fireplace! The first floor also features a large gym area, surround sound throughout the entire floor. The second floor offers the master suite and 3 additional bedrooms. The master suite just recently redone . A fabulous front porch to sit and relax on those warm summer nights. A driveway that offers 3+ parking, outdoor shower, large patio with built in grill, brand new fence, and the list goes on! All new heat/ air upstairs, all new duct work, newer hot water heater! THE PERFECT YEAR ROUND HOME! Call today!