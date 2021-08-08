 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,250,000

YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PARKWAY CORNER PROPERTY!! This stately 4-bed, 2-full and 2-half bath home is situated on a gorgeous and bright 52'x80' corner lot just 3 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! The spacious first floor features a large living room with fireplace great for entertaining with family, large dining room, and fabulous den/bedrooom! The 2nd floor boasts two spacious bedrooms with a jack and jill bath and a large master suite. Off street parking for 3 cars! This fabulous Parkway location is ideal for a renovation or to tear the existing home down and custom build your DREAM HOUSE! DON'T WAIT, CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION!

