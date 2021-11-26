NEW ROOF< NEW SIDING< NEWER WINDOWS< UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHS! LOCATION ~ LOCATION ~ LOCATION!! MUST SEE THIS HIDDEN GEM IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PARKWAY NORTH SECTION OF MARGATE! This Beautiful Home has Been Completely Remodeled From Top to Bottom and sits on an OVERSIZED 50 X 80 Ft Lot. The First Floor Features Stunning Hardwood Floors, Open Floor Plan with a Sun Room, Large Living Room with Gas Log Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen with Butcher Block Counter Tops, Center Island, and a Den/Office. The Second Floor Features 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Bedroom with Ensuite, and a Deck Perfect to Watch the Sunset! Enormous Back Yard Big Enough for a Pool! Large Patio Perfect for Entertaining and BBQing, Storage Shed, and Outdoor Shower. This Home Has it ALL!!!! Don't Wait to Start Enjoying All that Margate Has to Offer!! Just a Short Walk to the Beach, Playground, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Baseball Fields, Shopping, Restaurants, Places of Worship and MORE! This One Wont Last, Call Today!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,250,000
