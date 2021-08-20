4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,200,000

Your search for the perfect beach house ends here! Located on a huge corner lot, just steps away from the bay and walking distance to Margate's House's of Worship, this 4/5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has it all. Enter the home through two beautiful wooden doors into an expansive open layout boasting gorgeous hardwood floors through out. The 1st floor features a spacious custom eat-in kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, a kitchen center island, custom cabinets & high end SS appliances including a 2 year old Sub Zero refrigerator & a Wolf Double Convection Oven. There is also a sunny breakfast nook, a large dining area and an elegant living room complete with a gas log fireplace. Completing the first floor is a powder room and a bedroom/office with custom built-in cabinetry. The 2nd floor features a spacious master suite which includes a private spa bathroom with double sinks, two huge walk-in closets, a sitting area and a private covered balcony. There are two additional bedrooms & another full bath on this floor, in addition to a very large laundry room. The 3rd floor can be used as a media room or as another large bedroom. There is another full bathroom this floor. Exterior highlights include a two decks, a covered front porch, an attached one car garage w/built ins & a spare refrigerator & freezer, 2 driveways for 3 cars, paver patio off the kitchen & an outdoor shower. This move-in ready home will make for a great summer getaway or year-round residence!