4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,199,000

An impressive Margate home located just a few blocks to the beach and walking distance to the central area of Margate with great shopping and restaurants. Built in 2006 this home sits on a rare lot that is 98 ft deep allowing room for a pool to be built. Regina Builders built this eye catching home for the owners. The brick steps lead to a nice sized brick front porch. The homes front door and a sliding glass door enter from the deck. Upon entering notice the stunning Santos Brazilian hardwood flooring through the completely open living area. An extra large kitchen with a ton of cabinets is the perfect gathering spot. At the end of the first floor is a bedroom currently used as a den with a gas fireplace and just outside the door is a full bathroom. Upstairs hosts the incredible main bedroom that you just won't want to leave. Cathedral ceilings, an area for an office, a huge master bath with a air tub and shower stall and a walk in closet. The 2nd floor is completed with 2 additional bedrooms and a bath. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with green grass, flowers and a paved area for a table and chairs. An outdoor shower and garage and parking for 3 or 4 cars. Home will be available for sale in August. Hurry, a home with the room for a pool is a precious opportunity.