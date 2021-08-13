4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,150,000

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by multi-million dollar properties, this home is a rare offering in Margate. At 3,800 sq ft, this 4-bdrm, 3.5 bth home offers many areas for entertaining. Its unique layout centers an open staircase. The 1st floor features a marble entry that leads into a formal living room with an informal seating area just beyond. The open kitchen features white cabinetry and connects to the dining room. The new screened-in porch overlooks the pavered rear yard, where a pool with a hot tub and a fully enclosed outdoor shower will lead to hours of summer fun. A bonus den with a gas fireplace and a nearby powder room round out the 1st floor. Ascend the open staircase to the spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and en suite bth. 3 additional secondary bdrms surround the double-height foyer. 2 secondary bedrooms, one of which features an en suite bathroom, lead onto a sunny deck. A 3rd secondary bdrm is steps from a full bth off the hallway. New carpeting covers the second floor, which also features the home’s laundry room. Despite being steps away from the only public bay access in Margate, this home sits well above the floodplain. The home was recently redone with Hardie Board siding and Azek, a maintenance-free exterior. A 1 car garage is attached to the home, but 2 driveways with tons of parking space wrap around the front of the property. A new furnace, new flood vents, electric car plug-in and a vacuum system are all bonus details.