4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $30,000

Newly remodeled 4-bedroom 2-bath charming Cape Cod, just nine homes from the beach. Features include new furnishing and bedding, an eye-catching kitchen with Kitchen Aid appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, Franke sink, and LED lighting. Also, laundry room with new washer and dryer, a Navian tankless water heater and central air. The living area and all bedrooms have new TVs. Enjoy private dining from the rear breezeway with a built-in gas line and a new grill. Nearby is an outside cedar shower with changing room. And you'll enjoy relaxing on the stylish Barlow Tyrie teak furniture that adorns the front porch. This oversized corner location has a detached garage plus off-street parking for three cars and a short stroll to the beach. MAY $8,000, and JUNE $12,000.