 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $30,000

4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $30,000

Newly remodeled 4-bedroom 2-bath charming Cape Cod, just nine homes from the beach. Features include new furnishing and bedding, an eye-catching kitchen with Kitchen Aid appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, Franke sink, and LED lighting. Also, laundry room with new washer and dryer, a Navian tankless water heater and central air. The living area and all bedrooms have new TVs. Enjoy private dining from the rear breezeway with a built-in gas line and a new grill. Nearby is an outside cedar shower with changing room. And you'll enjoy relaxing on the stylish Barlow Tyrie teak furniture that adorns the front porch. This oversized corner location has a detached garage plus off-street parking for three cars and a short stroll to the beach. MAY $8,000, and JUNE $12,000.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News