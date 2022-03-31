4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $21,000

Located steps to the beach, this quaint PET FRIENDLY cape cod home is the perfect place to create your Summer 2022 memories. The first floor features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, eat-in kitchen and comfy living area. Second floor is perfect for the kids or guests with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Cozy front porch and relaxing back yard patio for summer fun. Shed and storage areas for bikes and beach items.