4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $2,500

Fabulous winter rental on one of the best streets in Longport. Almost new construction featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, deck, outside shower and back yard BBQ area. Plenty of off street parking and storage in the garage. Walk to all the Margate's hot spots. Available October 1, 2022 - May 1,2022

