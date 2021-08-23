One of Longport's best kept secrets, Oberon Avenue! Only 2 short blocks to the beach and 1 block to the bay tucked in a secluded location. This Longport South Side custom built home offers 4 bds, 4.5 baths with a fabulous open and spacious layout. The first level boasts a beautiful upscale kitchen, living area and dining area, perfect for entertaining and a great rear deck. The 2nd level features 3 en suite bedrooms, perfect for family and guests. The 3rd level boasts a sensational master suite, complete with mini kitchen, indoor/outdoor fireplace, new A/C and private deck! Also included in this lovely home are Hardwood floors, tiled baths, multiple decks, attached garage, and off street parking for 3+ cars, Call today for further details on this great beach house! Furniture negotiable!
4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Pla…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was ta…
New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.
TRENTON — New Jersey's cannabis regulators on Thursday approved rules to set up the recreational marijuana marketplace, giving application pri…
TRENTON — Two State Police officers from Hammonton are out of jobs after filing false reports about their conduct during a bar fight in North …
- Updated
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid an uproar over his past comments, says moving forward would be a "distraction."
PLEASANTVILLE — Two brothers were arrested on weapons and assault charges Tuesday, police said.
CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE