 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,795,000

One of Longport's best kept secrets, Oberon Avenue! Only 2 short blocks to the beach and 1 block to the bay tucked in a secluded location. This Longport South Side custom built home offers 4 bds, 4.5 baths with a fabulous open and spacious layout. The first level boasts a beautiful upscale kitchen, living area and dining area, perfect for entertaining and a great rear deck. The 2nd level features 3 en suite bedrooms, perfect for family and guests. The 3rd level boasts a sensational master suite, complete with mini kitchen, indoor/outdoor fireplace, new A/C and private deck with bay views! Also included in this lovely home are Hardwood floors, tiled baths, multiple decks, attached garage, and off street parking for 3+ cars, Call today for further details on this great beach house! Furniture negotiable!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News