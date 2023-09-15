This charming, character-filled Cape Cod in Longport is ready to be your summer oasis. Just one block from the beach with an ultra-private Gunite pool, this home backs up to a peaceful garden park, a sanctuary outside your door. On the first floor, an efficient layout is highlighted by an open-concept kitchen and living area. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a wine refrigerator, an integrated microwave, and an island perfect for post-beach cocktail hour. Large sliding doors overlook an enclosed porch and a beautiful backyard that will provide hours of poolside entertainment. Upstairs, the primary bedroom and glass-enclosed shower let out onto a spacious second-floor deck to enjoy sea breezes. Two additional secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom. The main floor boasts one bedroom, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a charming multi-use entry foyer, and an attached garage—steps to Ozzie's, Catch, and Library. Summer’s calling at 5 South 27th Avenue!