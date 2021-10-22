4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,795,000

One of Longport's best kept secrets, Oberon Avenue! Only 2 short blocks to the beach and 1 block to the bay tucked in a secluded location. This Longport South Side custom built home offers 4 bds, 4.5 baths with a fabulous open and spacious layout. The first level boasts a beautiful upscale kitchen, living area and dining area, perfect for entertaining and a great rear deck. The 2nd level features 3 en suite bedrooms, perfect for family and guests. The 3rd level boasts a sensational master suite, complete with mini kitchen, indoor/outdoor fireplace, new A/C and private deck with bay views! Also included in this lovely home are Hardwood floors, tiled baths, multiple decks, attached garage, and off street parking for 3+ cars, Call today for further details on this great beach house! Furniture negotiable!