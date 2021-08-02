Pride of ownership abound in this meticulously maintained Longport classic home. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath former JFS tour home was meticulously renovated 10 years ago with the finest eye for detail. Hardwood floors throughout compliment the first floor living area consisting of an eat in island kitchen with Birch cabinetry and granite countertops, spacious living room with California styled gas fireplace, custom built in cabinets, a formal dining area and private den, all trimmed in wainscoting. A large full laundry room and half bath round out first floor living area. A hand crafted staircase leads to the second floor consisting of 4 total bedrooms, including the master bedroom, gorgeous spacious bathroom with full steam shower. Surround sound throughout. Enjoy morning sunrises with your favorite beverage from the sun drenched expansive front porch or relax in the rear zen garden adjacent to the secluded backyard. There is a full car garage and driveway for plenty of guests. Other highlights include multi-zoned high efficiency Trane units, Anderson 400 series windows, cedar closet and full under house storage. 24 hour notice, broker accompany. Sale subject to owner finding suitable housing.
4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,549,000
