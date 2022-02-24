Bankruptcy Auction: Onsite, Tuesday, March 22nd at 12PM, Final Inspection & Registration at 11AM. $50,000 Deposit. See Summary Terms, Contract of Sale and Terms & Conditions of Sale as well as other Property Information.*$50,000 Listing Price is Deposit required in order to bid at the auction sale. Ocean Side 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently renovated cape cod style home. Oversized lot. Backyard oasis with oversized deck, outdoor showers, putting green, heated in-ground pool and hot tub. Single car garage. Fully furnished inside and out! Great short-term rental or beach home. Short walk to beach or bay. Prime Long Beach Island location.
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $50,000
