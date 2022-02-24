 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $50,000

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $50,000

Bankruptcy Auction: Onsite, Tuesday, March 22nd at 12PM, Final Inspection & Registration at 11AM. $50,000 Deposit. See Summary Terms, Contract of Sale and Terms & Conditions of Sale as well as other Property Information.*$50,000 Listing Price is Deposit required in order to bid at the auction sale. Ocean Side 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently renovated cape cod style home. Oversized lot. Backyard oasis with oversized deck, outdoor showers, putting green, heated in-ground pool and hot tub. Single car garage. Fully furnished inside and out! Great short-term rental or beach home. Short walk to beach or bay. Prime Long Beach Island location.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News