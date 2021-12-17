 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $3,000,000

Easily one of the most desirable lots on Long Beach Island. With nearly 200 feet of panoramic South and West facing bay frontage, the breathtaking views offered by this prime location span from the Causeway Bridge down to Atlantic City. This expansive lot at the end of a private easement boasts a generous building envelope with room for an impressive home with all the amenities to make your bayfront vision a reality. The protected boatslip area gives safe harbor to your watercraft and allows easy access to the bay for any water activities. Call the architect and ready the plans for your waterfront dream home on LBI!

