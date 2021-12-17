Easily one of the most desirable lots on Long Beach Island. With nearly 200 feet of panoramic South and West facing bay frontage, the breathtaking views offered by this prime location span from the Causeway Bridge down to Atlantic City. This expansive lot at the end of a private easement boasts a generous building envelope with room for an impressive home with all the amenities to make your bayfront vision a reality. The protected boatslip area gives safe harbor to your watercraft and allows easy access to the bay for any water activities. Call the architect and ready the plans for your waterfront dream home on LBI!
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $3,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Even before New Jersey residents voted to legalize marijuana in 2020, supporters described the possibility as the birth of an …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Authorities on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on East Jimmie Leeds Road.
This column was a sad, sad struggle.
Joe Gatto’s baseball journey could lead him to Philadelphia next season.
SOMERS POINT — A man was shot following an incident at the Somers Point Apartments, police said.
TRENTON — The push to enact tax breaks for Atlantic City’s casinos — and avoid a threatened closure of as many as four of them — got a key sup…
Area school districts, police continue investigating TikTok trend threatening gun violence at schools
-
- 3 min to read
What is the TikTok Dec. 17 threat?
VINELAND — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after an explosion reduced a city home to rubble.
OCEAN CITY — School officials dismissed Ocean City High School students early Tuesday after receiving a report of a threat of violence.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE