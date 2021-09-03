 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,199,000

COMING SOON SHOWINGS START 8/14 Beautiful waterfront home located in highly desired area of Long Beach Island. With a captivating view of the Bay and blocks away from the ocean, this home has an open floor plan w/ 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. The Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor and 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor. This home can comfortably accommodate a large family. New kitchen cabinets & pantry, New Bryant evolution series 4 ton HVAC with air purifier cleaner for high efficiency, Oak hardwood floors throughout the home, an incredible view of the bay looking out the windows from indoors. 62 feet of vinyl bulkhead, sealed mahogany deck on pilings, outdoor shower, a powered retractable awning allowing you to enjoy the breathtaking sunsets. A chance to own a piece of paradise!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News