4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,199,000

COMING SOON SHOWINGS START 8/14 Beautiful waterfront home located in highly desired area of Long Beach Island. With a captivating view of the Bay and blocks away from the ocean, this home has an open floor plan w/ 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. The Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor and 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor. This home can comfortably accommodate a large family. New kitchen cabinets & pantry, New Bryant evolution series 4 ton HVAC with air purifier cleaner for high efficiency, Oak hardwood floors throughout the home, an incredible view of the bay looking out the windows from indoors. 62 feet of vinyl bulkhead, sealed mahogany deck on pilings, outdoor shower, a powered retractable awning allowing you to enjoy the breathtaking sunsets. A chance to own a piece of paradise!!!