4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,999,000

This is a coming soon Listing and cannot be shown until 9/6. Located on the bay with sensational bay views and a 46 ft pier to keep your boat, jet skis and water toys just steps out of your backdoor, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath non-reverse living beach house boasts tons of charm and a welcoming coastal vibe. Well maintained and much loved this home checks all of the boxes; room for everyone, bay views, waterfront living, and a short walk to the beach and eateries. The convenience of the non-reverse living floor plan creates a natural flow between the home and the backyard, making all of the space even that much more functional. The first floor offers an inviting open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen with walls of windows all overlooking the bay and flooding the space with an

