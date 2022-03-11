 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,799,000

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,799,000

You don't want to miss this beautiful custom home, just 6 houses to the beach and beautifully landscaped on an extra-deep lot. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen, with a bonus sunroom that leads to the backyard oasis. The second floor open living area has an abundance of light and boasts a gas fireplace, office space, a wet bar, and decks off the front and back of the home to enjoy the ocean breezes. The home has never been a rental property and has been well-maintained for year-round living, with Anderson windows and dual zone HVAC. There is plenty of parking for all of your guests and a large garage for storing your beach equipment. Now is the perfect time to get in before the summer season begins!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News