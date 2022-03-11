4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,799,000

You don't want to miss this beautiful custom home, just 6 houses to the beach and beautifully landscaped on an extra-deep lot. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen, with a bonus sunroom that leads to the backyard oasis. The second floor open living area has an abundance of light and boasts a gas fireplace, office space, a wet bar, and decks off the front and back of the home to enjoy the ocean breezes. The home has never been a rental property and has been well-maintained for year-round living, with Anderson windows and dual zone HVAC. There is plenty of parking for all of your guests and a large garage for storing your beach equipment. Now is the perfect time to get in before the summer season begins!