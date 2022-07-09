Welcome Home to this 2017 custom built coastal creation in the prestigious Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club neighborhood. Location of this property sets it apart with it only being one block to the sandy white beaches, and surrounded by pickle ball and basketball courts, a playground, a sub and ice cream shop, and farmers market. This 4 bedroom plus bonus room with 2 and half baths reverse living will meet all your expectations.This spacious beach home has its own laundry room on the level with all the bedrooms for added convenience. Some of the many features are the ocean views from the front deck, custom woodworking throughout with custom wood hood. Back deck off of the custom kitchen is covered for relaxed enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — A free pizza, an alcoholic beverage a week for the rest of your life, and a $1,500 reward — that is what the caretakers of Ton…
MARGATE — Ken Adelman and his girlfriend, Stephanie Kneble, like to ride their bikes around town to go to the grocery store, or even go out fo…
VENTNOR — The midday white pants crowd was brunching outside The Dorset in Ventnor Heights, as the new owners of Florida Cold Cuts and Liquor …
The Coast Guard responded to a boating accident this weekend off Atlantic City.
Tony Clark, 60, a chef’s chef whose gumption helped him land a job at the Four Seasons Hotel in its glory days and who went on to help mentor …
Ryan Smith missed a special moment.
New NJ portal offers place for judges, prosecutors, police, others to have their personal info redacted
MAYS LANDING — Judicial officers, prosecutors and law enforcement covered under Daniel’s Law can request their personal information be redacte…
Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. …
ABSECON — A naked man was arrested after breaking into a car and two apartments and assaulting residents Friday night, police said.
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County workers in two unions will receive 4% to 5% annual raises in recently settled contracts approved Tuesday by the B…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE