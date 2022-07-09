4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,599,900

Welcome Home to this 2017 custom built coastal creation in the prestigious Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club neighborhood. Location of this property sets it apart with it only being one block to the sandy white beaches, and surrounded by pickle ball and basketball courts, a playground, a sub and ice cream shop, and farmers market. This 4 bedroom plus bonus room with 2 and half baths reverse living will meet all your expectations.This spacious beach home has its own laundry room on the level with all the bedrooms for added convenience. Some of the many features are the ocean views from the front deck, custom woodworking throughout with custom wood hood. Back deck off of the custom kitchen is covered for relaxed enjoyment.