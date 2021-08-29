4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,599,000

Boaters Delight... This custom built 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath is ready to move right in... Summer has just begun, come and enjoy the water and beautiful sunsets with your boating toys...Bright and sunny with lots of windows and Open floor plan. Features on first floor are a powder rooms, A large kitchen, dining area, family room with slider leading to a Fiberon Deck...Second floor features include 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths...Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and full bath and a private deck overlooking the lagoons and stunning sunsets...Nicely landscaped and stone driveway leading to a large storage shed and 1 car garage...