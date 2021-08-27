4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,495,000

INTERESTED IN NEW CONSTRUCTION? With endless possibilities, this well-maintained sprawling ranch located on an oversized 80x90 lot only 7th off the ocean appeals to families looking to build their perfect beach home or wanting a second home ready for summertime pleasures! With an open floor plan, this 4 brm, 1.5 bath ranch is full of gracious living all on ONE LEVEL! The open foyer and bright living area cheerfully welcome any visitor. The spacious living area boasts a fireplace for those cool summer nights while expanding to the adjoining sunroom. Opened by a glassed window-wall that bathes the room in light, the bright sunroom w/cathedral ceiling is enhanced by transom windows and sliders leading to decking and paver patio to expand leisure activities to the out of doors. (Cont'd)