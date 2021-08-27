INTERESTED IN NEW CONSTRUCTION? With endless possibilities, this well-maintained sprawling ranch located on an oversized 80x90 lot only 7th off the ocean appeals to families looking to build their perfect beach home or wanting a second home ready for summertime pleasures! With an open floor plan, this 4 brm, 1.5 bath ranch is full of gracious living all on ONE LEVEL! The open foyer and bright living area cheerfully welcome any visitor. The spacious living area boasts a fireplace for those cool summer nights while expanding to the adjoining sunroom. Opened by a glassed window-wall that bathes the room in light, the bright sunroom w/cathedral ceiling is enhanced by transom windows and sliders leading to decking and paver patio to expand leisure activities to the out of doors. (Cont'd)
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
SOMERS POINT — Greate Bay Country Club is under new ownership, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team ended the summer on top.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE