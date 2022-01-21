 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,475,000

Location, location, location! Located just three houses from the beach with ocean views from both the indoors and out, this home will be sure to please. This non-reverse living 4 bedroom, 2 bath home offers an open floor plan, space for everyone, and great decks. The living room, dining area, and kitchen run the entire length of the home while a guest bedroom, full hall bathroom, and laundry room with storage round out the remainder of space on the middle floor. A very large covered deck with access to the ground level is set directly off of the living space. The deck highlights cool ocean breezes while offering shaded space for outdoor dining and relaxing. Sitting front and center on the top floor is an inviting family room with tons of natural light, ocean views, and access to a very

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News