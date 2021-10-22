4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,349,000

Welcome to 8108 Beach Ave located just 6 houses from the gorgeous beaches of LBI! This absolutely immaculate duplex is the perfect summer getaway decorated with adorable shore decor, you won't be disappointed. The first floor has an updated granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an updated full bathroom, two bedrooms and a living room. Lounge on the ground level deck and work on your tan! Best of all-the Tiki Bar- where guests can enjoy a relaxing tropical vibe at the Jersey Shore! On the second floor you will find a spacious fiberglass deck to enjoy ocean breezes, 2 bedrooms, living room, full eat in kitchen and a full bathroom. There is a shared washer/dryer outside. 8108 Beach Ave has been meticulously maintained over the years and has tons of charm CLICK MORE