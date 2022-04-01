IMMACULATE FULLY-FURNISHED DUPLEX IN SPRAY BEACH. Easy living can be yours - just bring your flip flops and start enjoying your island life! This pristine reverse-living duplex is perfectly located in the Spray Beach section of Long Beach Township, just off the boulevard, near the bay. A private porch, off the main living area, is ideal for morning coffee, grilling and cocktails. This home also has a spectacular roof-top deck showcasing water views every day and brilliant sunsets every night. Join the prestigious Spray Beach Yacht Club, right across the street, and your boat is just steps from your door! The ocean is only two short blocks away, so you can enjoy the views of the ocean shimmering and the lazy days playing in the surf and sand. Freshly painted throughout, this home has (cont)
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,299,000
