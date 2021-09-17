4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,249,000

This is a coming soon listing and cannot be shown until 9/9. Located on the oceanside with ocean and bay views, this immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath reverse living home offers a comfortable floor plan and multiple decks for family and friends to gather. Never a rental, this home has been thoroughly enjoyed. The top floor boasts an oversized kitchen, inviting dining room, and living room, all with very tasteful finishes. A powder room and 4th bedroom/family room are set off of the gathering space. Two ensuites, a guest bedroom, a full hall bathroom, and a functional laundry room round out the space on the middle floor.A covered deck off of the gathering space is ideal for outdoor dining or lounging in the shade & a gas grill hook up off of the kitchen makes grilling super convenient.