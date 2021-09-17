 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,249,000

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,249,000

4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,249,000

This is a coming soon listing and cannot be shown until 9/9. Located on the oceanside with ocean and bay views, this immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath reverse living home offers a comfortable floor plan and multiple decks for family and friends to gather. Never a rental, this home has been thoroughly enjoyed. The top floor boasts an oversized kitchen, inviting dining room, and living room, all with very tasteful finishes. A powder room and 4th bedroom/family room are set off of the gathering space. Two ensuites, a guest bedroom, a full hall bathroom, and a functional laundry room round out the space on the middle floor.A covered deck off of the gathering space is ideal for outdoor dining or lounging in the shade & a gas grill hook up off of the kitchen makes grilling super convenient.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News