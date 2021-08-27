Welcome to Beach Haven Gardens, this lovely town is where you will find many landmarks such as The Terrace Tavern, Marvels , Howards and The Bywater Gift Shop. Just a few miles from Beach Haven this town offers quiet ocean and bay beaches. Here on the oceanside is where you will find this immaculate beach house, impeccably decorated and offered fully furnished, just unpack and head to the beach.This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept living room with a gas fireplace/dinning room and kitchen. Remodeled and lifted in 2014, the kitchen has granite counter tops, solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and tile floors plus a custom screened in porch with a vaulted ceiling and tile flooring , included on the main level are 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The upper
4 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,200,000
