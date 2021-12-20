THE GRASS IS GREENER ON GREENSIDE DRIVE! Upgrades galore in this beautiful Holly Lakes home! Showcasing 4 generously sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen, 2-car garage, fenced-in backyard, and full basement! Primary bedroom boasts stunning views of the Atlantis Golf Course – beautiful greenery to wake up to each morning! Elegant touches throughout the home with tiered staircase and cathedral ceiling entryway. Sundrenched with natural light and lots of windows! A dream kitchen with careful attention to details such as upgraded light fixtures, lovely quartz countertops & kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and a coffee bar area! Cozy up with a movie and enjoy a crackling fire this winter! Spacious backyard with play area and playset ready to enjoy! The perfect entertaining backyard with a new above-ground pool and custom patio; be ready this summer to swim and enjoy Summer BBQs! Newer super plush carpets in excellent condition! New condenser put in this summer! Huge basement with plenty of room to create the perfect home gym or private entertaining space! Excellent location – just 15 minutes from Long Beach Island and summer events! Easy access to Batsto Village, state parks, hiking, lakes, and the Tuckerton Seaport! This home is turn-key with all of the hard work already done for you. Just pack your bags and move right in!
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Township - $478,500
