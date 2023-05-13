***NEW CONSTRUCTION** Magnificent Waterfront Home in one of the most sought out locations in the market! This beautiful waterfront home offers over 2800sq foot of living space. Engineered flooring throughout. Open floor plan with 4 beds, 3 baths. One spare room for office or den or option for two laundry rooms (upper & lower), Plus elevator to all 3 floors. The kitchen is open for entertainment, with beautiful center island, granite counter tops with many windows to let natural light in. The living area offers a gas fireplace with sliders leading out to just one of the many decks for stunning waterfront views. The upper level offers an oversized master suite, 2 walk in closets, an ensuite & an additional sitting area that has access to breath taking views of the bay & Atlantic City Skyline