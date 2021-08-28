4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $899,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Minutes to the open bay for ENDLESS fishing and crabbing or a relaxing boat ride to dinner & drinks at nearby restaurants & bars. Or just relax at home and watch the breathtaking sunsets in your private backyard. This one of a kind 4500 square ft. home that includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and an office. Enjoy the stunning expansive views of the beautiful water and marsh from oversized picture windows in the living room, kitchen, family room and master suite . Enjoy absolutely beautiful backyard sunsets on the deck off the master bedroom, the deck off the great room or in your heated swimming pool! This custom home was built in 2016 on the end of a culdesac and was designed to take full advantage of the unobstructed views of the water and