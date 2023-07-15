This soon to be custom-built home Situated on a stunning waterfront lot in Mystic Islands, you'll have direct access to the bay The home is thoughtfully designed to make the most of the gorgeous surroundings, with large windows throughout that let in plenty of natural light and offer stunning views of the bay. The open-concept living spaces are perfect for entertaining, with a spacious living room, dining area, and gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and plenty of storage. Each of the 4 bedrooms is generously sized and features ample closet space and beautiful views of the water. Pick your finishes and be in for Memorial Day 2024