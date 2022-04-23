 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $875,000

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $875,000

Exceptional Waterfront Custom Contemporary just 6 years young boasting over 2,600 sqft of open luxury living space featuring 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Some of the numerous amenities and upgrades include gourmet kitchen with 42 inch cabinetry, full SS appliance package & granite countertops with backsplash; family room with gas fireplace; owners suite with jetted tub, WIC & balcony; 3 stop elevator; laundry center with full W/D; recessed lighting; ceiling fans w/lights; premium COREtec vinyl flooring; 2 zone HVAC & tankless gas HWH; Andersen windows & sliding doors; and 2 car oversize garage with direct entry & circular driveway. Enjoy an active outdoor waterfront lifestyle on the 4 decks w/hot tub and screened porch located just moments to the open bay with 98 ft of vinyl bulkhead

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News