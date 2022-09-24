4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $850,000

*New Construction* This beautiful waterfront home is located in the desirable area of Little Egg Harbor. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, multiple decks overlooking the bay with gorgeous sunset views. Oversized master bedroom with ensuite, 2 walk in closets with sliding glass doors that lead out to just one of the many decks to enjoy morning coffee or an evening cocktail. This home also has an elevator, an oversized garage so you can fit two cars and plenty of storage.