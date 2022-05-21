4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $850,000

Exceptional Waterfront Custom Contemporary just 6 years young boasting over 2,600 sqft of open luxury living space featuring 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Some of the numerous amenities and upgrades include gourmet kitchen with 42 inch cabinetry, full SS appliance package & granite countertops with backsplash; family room with gas fireplace; owners suite with jetted tub, WIC & balcony; 3 stop elevator; laundry center with full W/D; recessed lighting; ceiling fans w/lights; premium COREtec vinyl flooring; 2 zone HVAC & tankless gas HWH; Andersen windows & sliding doors; and 2 car oversize garage with direct entry & circular driveway. Enjoy an active outdoor waterfront lifestyle on the 4 decks w/hot tub and screened porch located just moments to the open bay with 98 ft of vinyl bulkhead