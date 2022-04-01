 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $849,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $849,900

*** NEW CONSTRUCTION*** Magnificent Waterfront Home in one of the most sought out locations in the market. This beautiful home offers over 2800 hundred sq foot. Engineereed flooring throughout. Open floor plan with 4 beds, 3 baths. 1 spare room for an office or den or option for 2 laundry rooms (upper & Lower). plus, elevator. The kitchen is open for entertainment with beautiful center island, granite counter tops with many windows to let natural light in. The living room offers a gas fireplace with sliders leading out to one of the many decks for stunning waterfront views. The upper level offers an oversized master suite, 2 walk in closets, an ensuite and an additional sitting area that has access to breath taking views of the bay and Atlantic City skyline.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News