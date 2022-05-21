Experience gorgeous views, peace and luxe living by the bay. This waterfront contemporary home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank floors throughout & expansive living and dining areas all with lovely water views and abundant natural light. The gourmet kitchen includes a large center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with a flowing floor planned filled with spaces to gather. The second floor oversized master suite boasts dual walk in closets, stunning views and an elegant bathroom with double sinks, a bidet, a gorgeous clawfoot tub and natural tiled shower. Additional highlights include an elevator, fireplace, oversized 2 car garage, heated bonus room, boat lift, vinyl bulkhead and 5 decks!
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $849,900
