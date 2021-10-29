 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $849,900

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $849,900

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $849,900

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Minutes to the open bay for ENDLESS fishing and crabbing or a relaxing boat ride to dinner & drinks at nearby restaurants & bars. Or just relax at home and watch the breathtaking sunsets in your private backyard. This one of a kind 4500 square ft. home that includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and an office. Enjoy the stunning expansive views of the beautiful water and marsh from oversized picture windows in the living room, kitchen, family room and master suite . Enjoy absolutely beautiful backyard sunsets on the deck off the master bedroom, the deck off the great room or in your heated swimming pool! This custom home was built in 2016 on the end of a culdesac and was designed to take full advantage of the unobstructed views of the water and

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News