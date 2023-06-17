Welcome to your dream house! This exquisite brand new waterfront home is a true masterpiece that is sure to impress anyone who walks through its doors. Built with the finest materials and attention to detail, this property is a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and modern design.The upscale gourmet kitchen, with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, perfect for any home chef~ perfect for hosting dinner parties with friends and family~ huge windows offer breathtaking views of the scenic waterfront~ Built with the highest standards, this brand new home comes with all of the amenities and conveniences that one needs to enjoy the luxurious and tranquil waterfront lifestyle. Additional 30' floating dock included