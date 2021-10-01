***NEW CONSTRUCTION*** Magnificent Water Front home in one of the most sought out locations in the market! This Beautiful home offers over 2800 square foot. Engineered flooring throughout. Open floor plan with 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 spare rooms for an office or den and an elevator. The kitchen is open for entertainment with a beautiful center island, granite counter tops and many windows to let in natural light. The living room features a gas fireplace with sliders that lead out to one of the many decks for stunning water front views. The upper level offers an oversized master suite which offers an additional sitting area with sliders that lead out to one of the many decks that capture breath taking views of the bay and Atlantic City Skyline .
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $819,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
WILDWOOD — In the complicated and sometimes confusing overlap between marijuana, cannabis and hemp, products containing delta-8 THC have becom…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died after being struck by a car on the Black Horse Pike on Monday morning.
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 12-year-old boy from Lower Township who was missing has been located.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE