4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $819,000

***NEW CONSTRUCTION*** Magnificent Water Front home in one of the most sought out locations in the market! This Beautiful home offers over 2800 square foot. Engineered flooring throughout. Open floor plan with 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 spare rooms for an office or den and an elevator. The kitchen is open for entertainment with a beautiful center island, granite counter tops and many windows to let in natural light. The living room features a gas fireplace with sliders that lead out to one of the many decks for stunning water front views. The upper level offers an oversized master suite which offers an additional sitting area with sliders that lead out to one of the many decks that capture breath taking views of the bay and Atlantic City Skyline .