As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the spacious and open floor plan, which allows for plenty of natural light to flow throughout the home. The living area features large windows that offer breathtaking views of the water, stunning with a modern design. Your home awaits for you! This home features: 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, hardwood floor on both main and second floor, Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, open layout, main bedroom with and elegant, well designed shower. . The exterior features a private doc and a 9x20 deck. If you are looking for a vocation, an investment or forever home, we got you covered. Just a 30 minute ride to LBI and 40 Minutes to AC, where you are able to enjoy great food, shops and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $785,000
