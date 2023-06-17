Brand new, stunning with a modern design. Your home awaits for you! A natural and a great panoramic view at the lagoon. This home features: 4 Bed, 3 Bath, hardwood floor on both main and second floor, Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, open layout, main bedroom with and elegant, well designed shower. The exterior features a private doc and deck. If you are looking for a vocation, an investment or forever home, we got you covered. Just a 30 minute ride to LBI and 40 Minutes to AC, where you are able to enjoy great food, shops and entertainment.