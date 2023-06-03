***Waterfront New Construction*** This fabulous waterfront paradise is just about finished! With panoramic views of the water, wetlands and beyond, this home in the *Great* 08087 has it all! The attention to detail shows through the amazing craftsmanship and design of this home. The home's ground floor is all garage/storage with flood vents, windows, a garage door, a front door and a rear door. There is an interior stairway leading to the main floor of the home. The main floor has an open free flowing floorplan featuring a gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops and center island, subway tile backsplash, soft close cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances and upscale lighting. The kitchen/dining areas are open to the living room , the perfect space for entertaining.