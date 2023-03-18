Custom built home on the water, open concept, large eat in kitchen with center island, dining area with water views, large living room with fireplace walkout to large deck, juinor suite (or private office), half bath and laundry room.Second floor with 2 bedrooms, full bath and master suite with large bath, large walk in closet and private deck. Real hardwood floors threw out.All this on a large lot with plenty of room for entertaining...
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $769,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The transformation of a once-dilapidated retail center in Rio Grande continues, with a planned multiscreen movie theater, bo…
A judge agreed to release the man police said intentionally drove his pickup truck into a metal door at the Egg Harbor Township Home Depot last week.
SEA ISLE CITY — Records show the city’s construction office had ordered a halt of work on an oceanfront condominium, citing lack of a permit o…
NEWARK — Atlantic City will join with Newark and Asbury Park to stage a statewide monthlong arts festival in June.
OCEAN CITY — Hundreds of people crowded the Ocean City Tabernacle on Wednesday for a public meeting on offshore wind power proposals, with par…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE