Enjoy jersey shore living at its finest with this new waterfront home. Entertain friends and family in the evening and watch the beautiful sunrise in the morning. Take the boat out to the bay and reach the inlet in no time. First floor features one bedroom and a full bath, a living area, and a kitchen fit for any chef. The second floor offers three comfortable bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house is enclosed on the bottom and can fit two cars and a jetski or can be used for storage. Home is still under construction and completion is set for early April 2022. There's still time to choose flooring and tile. Street is very quiet and peaceful. Rare to see a new construction with this location.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $759,000
